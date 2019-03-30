Glam Divas: Kangana Ranaut & Sonam Kapoor Slay Their Weekend Airport Looks: VIEW PICS!

Kangana Ranaut Gives Us Summer Feels!

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of airport looks and no one can deny it. On Saturday morning, Kangana gave us all summer feels with her weekend airport look. Kangana looked like she was ready to hit the beach wearing a light checkered sundress. She accessorized with a large straw hat, a cool pair of sunglasses, and a yellow ochre hand bag.

Sonam Kapoor Takes Glam Airport Look To The Next Level

Sonam Kapoor is known as the fashion icon of Bollywood for a reason. Her weekend airport look says why. On Saturday evening, Sonam looked glamorous as ever as she returned to Mumbai city from Dubai, after attending a Filmfare event. She donned a chic navy blue midi dress over which she wore a long printed grey blazer. Sonam accessorized with sunglasses and a black sling bag.

Rajkummar Rao Keeps It Casual

Rajkummar Rao kept his airport look casual when he was snapped on Saturday evening. He wore a grey graphic printed sweatshirt with denims and a pair of white sneakers, and accessorized with a white hat. Rajkummar will next be seen in the film Mental Hai Kya, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill.

Jim Sarbh & Ishaan Khatter Return From Dubai

Jim Sarbh and Ishaan Khatter too attended the Filmfare event in Dubai on Friday night and they returned to Mumbai city together. Jim was wearing a white graphic sweatshirt with a pair of black denims and white sneakers, whereas Ishaan wore an orange t-shirt which he teamed with a dark grey bomber jacket and a pair of black denims.