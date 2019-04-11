Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty To Begin Shooting In 2020, Says Shreyas Talpade
The Golmaal franchise is the most loved by the audiences as it contains rib-tickling scenes that can never be forgotten. All the four parts were a hit at the box office and actor Shreyas Talpade just confirmed that director Rohit Shetty is prepping up for Golmaal 5 and the movie will go on the floors sometime in 2020.
Shreyas Talpade On Golmaal 5
"Like we gave a small hint in Aankh Maare, Rohit is also very keen that we do the fifth part of Golmaal. He is working on a story right now, which none of us are privy to,'' said Shreyas Talpade to CineBlitz.
The Movie Will Go On Floors In 2020
''Eventually, he will tell us what our dates are for shooting, but I think it will be in 2020 when we should probably shoot for it."
We're Keeping Our Fingers Crossed!
"I am just keeping my fingers crossed as it is a great franchise, and we all have a good time shooting it together. Yes, we want to do the fifth part and we are hopeful that Rohit will crack a story soon and call us for the shoot."
Rohit Shetty Is Currently Busy With Sooryavanshi
Rohit Shetty is currently busy with Sooryavanshi and the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. Also, we'll get to see cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the movie.
Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!