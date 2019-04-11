Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty To Begin Shooting In 2020, Says Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade On Golmaal 5

"Like we gave a small hint in Aankh Maare, Rohit is also very keen that we do the fifth part of Golmaal. He is working on a story right now, which none of us are privy to,'' said Shreyas Talpade to CineBlitz.

The Movie Will Go On Floors In 2020

''Eventually, he will tell us what our dates are for shooting, but I think it will be in 2020 when we should probably shoot for it."

We're Keeping Our Fingers Crossed!

"I am just keeping my fingers crossed as it is a great franchise, and we all have a good time shooting it together. Yes, we want to do the fifth part and we are hopeful that Rohit will crack a story soon and call us for the shoot."

Rohit Shetty Is Currently Busy With Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty is currently busy with Sooryavanshi and the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. Also, we'll get to see cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the movie.