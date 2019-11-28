Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Talks About The Importance Of IVF & How It Helped Many Families

Akshay Kumar is well-known for curating more than one film a year. The actor has had three releases this year - Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, and now, is gearing up for Good Newwz. Yesterday, 'Khiladi Kumar' launched the first song of Good Newwz - Chandigarh Mei at the Chandigarh University and spoke to the crowd about the importance of IVF (In vitro fertilisation).

Speaking of the IVF procedure, Akshay said, "IVF ki vajah se 8 million babies have come in this world. There are so many families who cannot have babies and because of this technology, it has come out in such a good way. Through this film, we are bringing this serious subject thoda commercially to the audience." (sic)

Akshay was accompanied by his co-star Kiara Advani at the song launch. The duo looked their stylish best and enthralled the crowd with their enigmatic appearances.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Good Newwz has already created a tremendous buzz around the film. Fans are quite excited to have Akshay and Kareena Kapoor Khan together after a long time and they just can't wait enough for the release.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. The movie also casts Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.