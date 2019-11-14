    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Good Newwz First Look: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Bring Us The Biggest Goof-up Of The Year

      By
      |

      The wait is finally over! The makers of 'Good Newwz' have dropped the first posters of the film featuring Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

      Akshay took to his Twitter page to release the first look poster and wrote, "'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!😝." (sic)

      good-news

      He also shared another poster featuring Diljit Dosanjh and captioned it as, "There's always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!💆#GoodNewwz on Dec 27!" (sic)

      good-news

      In both the posters, the actors (Akshay and Diljit) are seen stuck between two baby bumps and we must say, we are quite excited for the film after watching these posters.

      Wait, here's one more poster and this time, we have the leading ladies (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani) too, sharing a frame with the boys. The posters feature Akshay and Diljit squeezed between Kareena and Kiara's baby bumps.

      good

      Akshay Kumar's caption for this poster read, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz!😀."

      'Good Newwz' marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta. If reports are to be believed, the film revolves around two married couples who opt for surrogacy and IVF treatment to conceive. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

      IT'S OFFICIAL: Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Akshay Kumar For 'Bachchan Pandey'

      Did Akshay Kumar STOP Talking To Rohit Shetty? Actor Reacts To The Fallout Rumours!

      Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue