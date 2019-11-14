Good Newwz First Look: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Bring Us The Biggest Goof-up Of The Year

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani flaunt baby bump in Good News new poster | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! The makers of 'Good Newwz' have dropped the first posters of the film featuring Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

Akshay took to his Twitter page to release the first look poster and wrote, "'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!😝." (sic)

He also shared another poster featuring Diljit Dosanjh and captioned it as, "There's always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!💆#GoodNewwz on Dec 27!" (sic)

In both the posters, the actors (Akshay and Diljit) are seen stuck between two baby bumps and we must say, we are quite excited for the film after watching these posters.

Wait, here's one more poster and this time, we have the leading ladies (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani) too, sharing a frame with the boys. The posters feature Akshay and Diljit squeezed between Kareena and Kiara's baby bumps.

Akshay Kumar's caption for this poster read, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz!😀."

'Good Newwz' marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta. If reports are to be believed, the film revolves around two married couples who opt for surrogacy and IVF treatment to conceive. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Akshay Kumar For 'Bachchan Pandey'

Did Akshay Kumar STOP Talking To Rohit Shetty? Actor Reacts To The Fallout Rumours!