Good Newwz Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Good Newwz turns out to be the latest victim of piracy as the full movie is available online for free downloading. The notorious site, Tamilrockers has leaked the full movie on the second day of its release and we wonder if the film will suffer because of the same.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma production and Cape Of Good Films.

On a related note, Good Newwz has received positive feedback from the audience and the film is expected to run well at the box office. Check out some of the audience reaction below..

Mumin @ImMumin: "Watched #GoodNewwz. It's by far the best movie of 2019. Everybody needs to see this amazing movie. Complete Laughter Riot with such a deep message conveyed throughout the movie, blended in comedy, humor & emotions. @AkshayKumar showed why he is the King Of Comedy!"

Krishna @Atheist_Krishna: "If you want to have fun time with your family, you must watch #GoodNewwz . Total entertainment and a laughter riot. Akshay Kumar & Diljit Dosanjh are funny af."

GB @RabRakha21: "Definitely an entertaining movie. I love @diljitdosanjh! His presence made the film great! There were certain scenes I didn't like where I felt they were making fun of Sikhs. #GoodNewwz."

Akshay Kumar On CAA Protest: I Don't Like Violence; Do Not Destroy Anybody's Property

BollywoodBird @bollywoodbird: "#GoodNewwz has been watched and loved! The film is so funny, I went with my parents and they both haven't laughed this hard in a movie in recent times. Perfect for the festive season, and to destress in times of unrest. All actors were perfect. The end is so mushy and lovely 😍👏🏻."

Have you watched Good Newwz? Do share your review in our comments section below.