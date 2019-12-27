Good Newwz Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

good newwz public review

The much awaited comedy-drama Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, has already hit the theatres. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. We're here with the live audience reaction of the film. Have a look at the tweets below..

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan: "One word review : Hilarious Entertainer !! A movie like this comes once in a while and leaves you asking for more. Brilliant direction by @raj_a_mehta and screenplay is also very tight. In 2 hours 14 minutes you will get full dose of entertainment. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4*/5*."

R_For_Reviews 🎬 @R_For_Reviews: "#GoodNewwzReview - The Batra's (Akshay, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit) shine in this superb comedy, goof up film! All actors are brilliant with their comic timing and ace the emotional scenes! Overall a great watch to end 2019! #GoodNeww. Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Company Deliver An Enjoyable Surprise

Ankit Anand @iamankitanands: "This is a sure shot Blockbuster

*A Family Entertainer

* @akshaykumar comedy is of hera pheri level.

* All songs are chartbusters

* Screenplay and direction is Top class

*Among top 3 movies of the decade

A must watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."

kaul Brahmin @bismivalaipechu: "Diljit is sure sardar even on screen. His intro is such a laugh riot and express what all a sardar does when they are happy #GoodNewwzReview."

दत्ता @Dattahade01: "Just watched #GoodNewzz it's a HILARIOUS ! One of the BEST films I've seen in YEARS! @akshaykumar is FANTASTIC ! 😋 @diljitdosanjh is a SHINY 👏 Kareena is BRILLIANT 👏 @advani_kiara is ADORABLE/CUTE😘it's a SURESHOT BLOCKBUSTER!"

Going by the quick Twitter reviews, one can assume that the film has received major thumbs up from the moviegoers.

(All social media posts are unedited.)