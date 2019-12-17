Good Newwz's New Song 'Laal Ghagra' Out Now: Akshay Kumar Dons A Red Skirt

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz's new song, Laal Ghagra is out and it will surely leave you all pumped up! The song marks the comeback of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Ghagra is a remake version of the original with the same name, which was sung by Herbie Sahara. From the peppy visuals to the vibrant outfits of Bebo and Akki, everything about this song is a major yay!

The highlight of the song is to see Akshay Kumar donning a red skirt as he dances along with Kareena. Have a dekko below...

Netizens are absolutely in awe of the song. A netizen wrote, "His expressions and cute smally dimples turns me down everytime. The steps of this song. His energy. Bebo's charisma , beauty. In love with every part of this song."

Another user wrote, "Akshay Paaji is alvways doing something different this time paaji dancing in ghagra ?? Love u paaji ???? #LaalGhaghra #GoodNewzz."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

(Social media posts are unedited)