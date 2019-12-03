    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Good Newwz 'Sauda Khara Khara' Song Out: Every Baraati Will Relate To Akshay Kumar's Naagin Dance

      Yay! The second song of Good Newwz, Sauda Khara Khara is out and it's a must-watch! The song is perfect for the wedding season and it's surely going to top the charts. The song features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar and boy, we can't stop watching Akshay's 'Naagin' steps on repeat! In fact, we won't be wrong if we say that it's the highlight of the song. Watch it now...

      Kiara's funky look and effortless dance steps in the song are worth drooling over and we're sure you will fall in love with her. The song also features Sukhbir, who's well known for his song 'Oh ho ho ho. Ishq tera tadpave' and 'Gal bann gaye'.

      The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali while its lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

      Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

