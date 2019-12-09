Good Newwz Song ‘Maana Dil’ Will Tug At Your Heartstrings! Watch Video

Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is a highly anticipated comedy drama, slated for release on December 27, 2019. Ever since the its trailer dropped, audiences' interest in the film has piqued.

Having already released two chartbuster tracks, 'Chandigarh Mein', and 'Sauda Khara Khara', the makers of Good Newwz dropped its third track, 'Maana Dil' today. We must say, it will touch your hearts!

Good Newwz released the music video of 'Maana Dil', and it looks like this song is going to top the charts. With music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Rashmi Virag, and soulful vocals by B Praak, Maana Dil tugs at one's heart strings.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar had taken to their social media earlier today to announce the release of the song. 'It's a tune for the soul,' Karan Johar described the song in his tweet. Contrasting the dance numbers of Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara Khara, Maana Dil depicts a rather somber mood in the film.

Good Newwz is a movie about two couples who find themselves in an extraordinary situation while trying to get pregnant. The two couples' sperm gets mixed up in the lab when they conceive through IVF. The resulting situation is hilarious, but not without the turmoil and dilemma of handling something unusual. Maana Dil speaks of the latter emotion.

Check out the song here -

The film is directed by Raj Mehta, and is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

