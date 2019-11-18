    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Good Newwz Trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara's Goof-up Will Make You Laugh A Lot!

      What's in a name? Well, actually a lot and that's exactly how the goof-up begins in Karan Johar's upcoming production 'Good Newwz'. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the makers dropped the film's trailer today and it's quite a hilarious ride.

      The film revolves around a couple Mr and Mrs Batra (played by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan) which decide they need to have a kid before it's too late. Their reproductive journey takes a comic twist when their fates get tied with another couple (also named as Mr and Mrs Batra) due to a name confusion. What follows next is a dramedy of love and acceptance.

      Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on his Twitter page and wrote, "Celebrate this Christmas with the Batra's & the biggest goof-up! #GoodNewwzTrailer." (sic)

      Watch the trailer here.

      Earlier this morning, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He captioned it as, "As you can see, we're all in this together! #GoodNewwzTrailer out today at noon!😀." (sic)

      Check out his tweet here.

      'Good Newwz' is Raj Mehta's directorial debut. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

