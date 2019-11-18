Good Newwz Trailer Kickstarts Meme Fest And We Can't Stop Laughing!
The trailer of Good Newwz is already out and netizens are all praises for its lead cast - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The story is about two married couples, who are keen to have babies via IVF and what happens when the doctors goof up with Akshay and Diljit's sperms and transfer Akshay's sperm to Kiara whereas Kareena receives Diljit's sperms and the chaos begins!
The trailer not only managed to tickle the funny bones of netizens but also kick-started meme fest! Have a dekko below..
When you listen Lalu Prashad Bhasan :#GoodNewwzTrailer pic.twitter.com/j4qZAvvtd8— मजाकिया (@maza_kiya) November 18, 2019
#GoodNewwzTrailer— ✨Pri (@PrinkuSpeaks) November 18, 2019
When You Read Legal Statute For The First Time : pic.twitter.com/e462xNyWpV
#GoodNewwzTrailer— Abhilekh (@pandey__jiii) November 18, 2019
When u see a South Delhi girl fighting with South Bombay girl
Me: pic.twitter.com/G3v6hmOISQ
#GoodNewwzTrailer @karanjohar— Shancasm (@iamshaan04) November 18, 2019
*When a Star-Kid is born*
Karan Johar: pic.twitter.com/6ubEKWf2kj
#GoodNewwzTrailer— Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) November 18, 2019
Finally Akshay ka sapna sakar hua pic.twitter.com/RsgVmchJuF
#GoodNewwzTrailer @karanjohar— Shancasm (@iamshaan04) November 18, 2019
Every Maths lecture ever! @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara #GoodNewwzTrailer
Good Newwz is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.