Google Year In Search 2019: Kabir Singh, Avengers: Endgame, Joker Top The List!

The highly anticipated Google Year In Search 2019 list is finally out. Recently, Google India revealed the list of the movies and songs of 2019 which made it into the Google Year In Search 2019, and the list consists of some quite surprising entries.

Kabir Singh, one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of 2019 beat Avengers: Endgame and acquired the position of the top searched movie on Google in 2019, in India. Avengers: Endgame and acclaimed film Joker have acquired the second and third positions.

Here we present the Google In Year Search 2019 list of the most searched movies and songs in India. Have a look:

Most Searched Movies:

1. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, which featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, is the official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The movie which is directed by Sandeep Vanga made a total collection of 379 Crores from the worldwide box office. Kabir Singh was widely criticized for its glorification of toxic masculinity and physical abuse.

2. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, the superhero film which is based on Marvel comics, is the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic universe. The movie, which is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

3. Joker

Joker, the psychological thriller film which featured Joaquin Pheonix in the titular role, is based on the popular DC comics character. The movie, which is directed by Todd Phillips, is unarguably one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

4. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is the superhero film which is based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, which featured Brie Larson in the title role, is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The movie emerged as the third highest-grossing film of the year.

5. Super 30

Super 30 is the biographical drama that featured Hrithik Roshan in the role of popular mathematician Anand Kumar. The movie, which is directed by Vikas Bahl, had emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, by making a lifetime collection of 208 Crores.

6. Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal, the film which is based on the ISRO scientists' contribution to Mars Orbiter Mission, featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The acclaimed movie made a total box office collection of 290 Crores at the box office.

7. Gully Boy

Gully Boy is the musical drama which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The highly acclaimed movie, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles emerged as the seventh highest-grossing film of the year with a lifetime collection of 238 Crores.

8. War

War, the action thriller which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with a total box office collection of 450 Crores.

9. Housefull 4

Housefull 4, the multi-starrer comedy directed by Farhad Samji featured Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie emerged as the sixth highest-grossing film of the year, with a total collection of 279 Crores.

10. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which featured Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Yami Gautham as the protagonists, earned a total collection of 342 Crores at the box office, thus emerging as the third highest grosser of the year. The movie was also widely praised by the audiences and went on to bag 4 National Film Awards.

Most Searched Songs:

1. Le Photo Le

2. Teri Meri Kahani

3. Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan

4. Vaste

5. Coca-Cola Tu

6. Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re

7. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

8. Ladki Aankh Mare

9. Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya

10. Kya Baat Hai

