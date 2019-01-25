English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Govinda And Family Pay Last Respects To His Nephew Janmendra Ahuja At His Funeral

    By
    |

    Govinda's nephew, Janmendra Ahuja died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Janmendra, also known as Dumpy, was Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar' son. Janmendra's funeral took place at around 2 PM on Thursday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. Govinda, his son Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna and other family members were at the funeral to pay their last respects.

    Govinda's Nephew Died Janmendra Ahuja Died Of Heart Attack

    Govinda's nephew, Janmendra Ahuja, aged 34, died of heart attack on Thursday morning. He reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed at his Versova flat in Mumbai. His family members rushed him to the hospital, but he suffered from heart attack on the way. Also known as Dumpy, Janmendra was Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar's son.

    His Family Announced The Sad News

    His family announced the news of his death so - "Dumpy, son of Kirti Kumar and nephew of Govinda has left for heavenly abode today morning due to a heart attack. He was 34-years-old. HIs funeral will leave from his residence at 2 PM. We pray for his family and departed soul. RIP."

    His Family Is In Shock

    Actress Kashmera Shah, who is married to Krushna Abhishek, another nephew of Govinda, reportedly told SpotboyE, "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked."

    Govinda & His Family Pay Their Last Respects

    Janmendra's funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle at 2 PM on Thursday. His family members including Govinda, Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna and others attended to pay their last respects.

    Janmendra Was Aspiring For A Career In Bollywood

    His family members were understandably in a state of shock since Janmendra was just 34 years old. In 2007, he had directed a movie titled Jahan Jaayega Hamen Paaeyega, which starred Govinda, the late Kader Khan, Sakshi Shivanand, Sharat Saxena, and Mukesh Rishi. Janmendra had also reportedly worked as an assistant director in Govinda's film Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai in 2002.

    MOST READ: Tanushree Dutta Curses Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya & Rakhi Sawant In Another FURIOUS Statement

    Read more about: govinda
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 3:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue