Govinda And Family Pay Last Respects To His Nephew Janmendra Ahuja At His Funeral

Govinda's Nephew Died Janmendra Ahuja Died Of Heart Attack

Govinda's nephew, Janmendra Ahuja, aged 34, died of heart attack on Thursday morning. He reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed at his Versova flat in Mumbai. His family members rushed him to the hospital, but he suffered from heart attack on the way. Also known as Dumpy, Janmendra was Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar's son.

His Family Announced The Sad News

His family announced the news of his death so - "Dumpy, son of Kirti Kumar and nephew of Govinda has left for heavenly abode today morning due to a heart attack. He was 34-years-old. HIs funeral will leave from his residence at 2 PM. We pray for his family and departed soul. RIP."

His Family Is In Shock

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is married to Krushna Abhishek, another nephew of Govinda, reportedly told SpotboyE, "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked."

Govinda & His Family Pay Their Last Respects

Janmendra's funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle at 2 PM on Thursday. His family members including Govinda, Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna and others attended to pay their last respects.

Janmendra Was Aspiring For A Career In Bollywood

His family members were understandably in a state of shock since Janmendra was just 34 years old. In 2007, he had directed a movie titled Jahan Jaayega Hamen Paaeyega, which starred Govinda, the late Kader Khan, Sakshi Shivanand, Sharat Saxena, and Mukesh Rishi. Janmendra had also reportedly worked as an assistant director in Govinda's film Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai in 2002.