Govinda Hits Back After Kader Khan's Son Lashes Out At Him: He Is A Kid; Won't Like To Comment On It

Govinda Takes A Dig At Kader Khan's Son

When asked to comment on Sarfaraz's statement, the actor said, "Woh bachche hain. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki main uspe comment nahin doonga. He is a kid. Mujhe pata laga woh. [He is a kid and I would not like to comment on it. He is a kid. I got know (what he said)]."

Govinda's Post Began The War Of Words

After Kader Khan's demise, Govinda had posted on his social media page, "RIP Kader Khan Saab.He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace."

Kader Khan's Son Gave Govinda Some Major Burns

Later while speaking to IANS, Kader Khan's son slammed the actor for his comment and said, "Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure's health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father's passing away? This is the way our film industry has become."

The Harsh Reality Of The Industry

He had further added, "There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they're no longer active. The top guns may be seen getting clicked with these retired veterans. But the affection goes only as far as photographs. No more.

Look at the condition in which Lalita Pawarji and Mohan Chotiji died. "Luckily, my father had three sons to look after him. What about those who die with no financial and emotional support?."