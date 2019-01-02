 »   »   »  Govinda: Kader Khan Was Not Just A Mentor But Also A Father Figure To Me

Kader Khan's demise has come as a huge blow to the Hindi film industry. The veteran actor-screenwriter breathed his last on Tuesday in Canada at the age of 81. Reportedly, the actor had been on a ventilator few days ago.

Govinda who teamed up with Kader Khan on many super-hit films like Aankhen, Dulhe Raja, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu and Hero No. 1, among others, too mourned over the veteran actor's death and said that that words couldn't describe his sorrow at the death of his co-star of several years.

While speaking to Indian Express, the actor said, "Kader Khan sir is no more with us. He was not just a mentor but also a father figure to me. He had such finesse that whichever artiste he worked with or collaborated with, became a star, in fact a superstar. The entire film industry and my family cannot express the loss in words. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul, and may he find a place in heaven."

Later, Govinda even took to his Instagram page to offer his condolences and posted, "RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace."

Govinda had earlier said in an interview, "I have done a lot of hit films with Kader Khan. In my early career, I'd done a lot of movies as a second lead, and my lead hero was Kader Khan. Govinda would do dancing and singing, and Kader Khan Sahab would do the acting. And we had done a lot of hit films, such as Dariya Dil, Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharni and lot more. And he did quite a few films as a hero in that era"

"I did a lot of hits film and the credits of those films goes to Kader Khan because he wrote the dialogues for those films and in the acting department, he was second to no one. Even in my success, I believe he played a major role", he further added.

