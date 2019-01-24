Govinda’s Nephew Janmendra Ahuja Found Dead In His Apartment; Kashmera Shah Says Its A Natural Death

As shocking as it might sound, Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Yari Road, Mumbai and the cause of his sudden death is still not known.

Janmendra Ahuja was just 34 years old at the time of his untimely demise and the body has been rushed to a nearby hospital at 6.30 am for the postmortem.

Family member, Kashmera Shah opened up by saying that the cause of his death is natural. "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked. I'll come back to you later," she said to Spotboye.

The police are waiting for the postmortem report to be out and have kept their options open and will look through all the other angles if the report turns out to be unnatural. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more developments about Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja's untimely demise.

