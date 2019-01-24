English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Govinda’s Nephew Janmendra Ahuja Found Dead In His Apartment; Kashmera Shah Says Its A Natural Death

    By
    |

    As shocking as it might sound, Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Yari Road, Mumbai and the cause of his sudden death is still not known.

    Janmendra Ahuja was just 34 years old at the time of his untimely demise and the body has been rushed to a nearby hospital at 6.30 am for the postmortem.

    Govinda

    Family member, Kashmera Shah opened up by saying that the cause of his death is natural. "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked. I'll come back to you later," she said to Spotboye.

    The police are waiting for the postmortem report to be out and have kept their options open and will look through all the other angles if the report turns out to be unnatural. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more developments about Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja's untimely demise.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: govinda kashmera shah
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue