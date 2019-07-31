Govinda SLAMS David Dhawan; Reveals Why He Decided Never To Work With Him Again!

When David Dhawan Left Govinda Shocked!

Govinda spoke about the time when he had approached Dhawan for an acting offer. The actor revealed, "After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda's nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him."

This Is The Reason Why The Actor Opened Up For The First Time

"After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody's influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know."

Govinda Lashes Out At David Dhawan

"I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan's son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi (David Dhawan). I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films."

Govinda Was 'Hurt' By David's Negative Response When He Had Approached Him For A Film

"When I asked David to make the 18th film with me, he took my subject and titled it ‘Chashme Baddoor' and cast Rishi Kapoor in it. Then I asked him to put me as a guest appearance. He didn't do that too. After that, I didn't meet him for some years. I kept requesting him to take at least one shot with me so that it could be my 18th film with him. But I don't know what he had in his mind," the actor was quoted as saying in a Mid-day interview.