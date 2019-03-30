English
    GQ Style & Culture Awards: Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh Up The Style Quotient!

    The GQ Style & Culture Awards this year is witnessing the who's who of Bollywood film fraternity make their fabulous red carpet appearances. Among them, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh upped their style quotient to the max. Other celebs who have graced the red carpet so far are Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Patralekha, Taapsee Pannu, Jim Sarbh and Esha Gupta. View the red carpet pictures from the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019!

    Anushka Sharma Takes 'Boss Lady' To A Whole New Level

    Anushka Sharma took her boss lady avatar to a whole new level at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. Anushka made a powerful red carpet appearance in this black and golden geometric printed pant suit and wore a pair of black pumps with it. She aptly styled her hair in a sleek ponytail to complete the look.

    Ranveer Singh Makes A Savvy Appearance

    Ranveer Singh made an edgy and dashing appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. He wore an embroidered black zip up blazer with a pair of black pants and a black shirt. He accessorized with a cool pair of sunglasses.

    Rajkummar Rao Looks Uber Cool

    Rajkummar Rao looked uber cool this year at the GQ Style & Culture Awards. He wore a white zip up bomber jacket over a light pink t-shirt, and teamed it with white trousers. He went for a pair of white sneakers and a cool pair of vintage sunglasses to complete his look.

    Taapsee Pannu Looks Gorgeous

    Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in a red and black gown which she teamed with a pair of golden stilettos at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019.

    Radhika Apte Stuns In Black

    Radhika Apte stunned in black at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. She wore a faux leather strapless jumpsuit with a pair of rhinestoned black sandals and smiled her dazzling smile for the cameras.

    Patralekha Went Vintage

    Patralekha went vintage this year at the GQ Style & Culture Awards. She wore a bluish green plaid pant suit with a pair of black pumps, and accessorized with a black waist belt.

    Jim Sarbh Looks Stylish In Pink

    Jim Sarbh looked stylish in a light pink suit which he sported with a pair of white sneakers at the GQ Style & Culture Awards.

    Esha Gupta Looked Ravishing In A Jumpsuit

    Esha Gupta made a ravishing appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 donning a silver embellished halter neck jumpsuit.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 23:15 [IST]
