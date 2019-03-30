GQ Style & Culture Awards: Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh Up The Style Quotient!

Anushka Sharma Takes 'Boss Lady' To A Whole New Level

Anushka Sharma took her boss lady avatar to a whole new level at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. Anushka made a powerful red carpet appearance in this black and golden geometric printed pant suit and wore a pair of black pumps with it. She aptly styled her hair in a sleek ponytail to complete the look.

Ranveer Singh Makes A Savvy Appearance

Ranveer Singh made an edgy and dashing appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. He wore an embroidered black zip up blazer with a pair of black pants and a black shirt. He accessorized with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Rajkummar Rao Looks Uber Cool

Rajkummar Rao looked uber cool this year at the GQ Style & Culture Awards. He wore a white zip up bomber jacket over a light pink t-shirt, and teamed it with white trousers. He went for a pair of white sneakers and a cool pair of vintage sunglasses to complete his look.

Taapsee Pannu Looks Gorgeous

Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in a red and black gown which she teamed with a pair of golden stilettos at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019.

Radhika Apte Stuns In Black

Radhika Apte stunned in black at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. She wore a faux leather strapless jumpsuit with a pair of rhinestoned black sandals and smiled her dazzling smile for the cameras.

Patralekha Went Vintage

Patralekha went vintage this year at the GQ Style & Culture Awards. She wore a bluish green plaid pant suit with a pair of black pumps, and accessorized with a black waist belt.

Jim Sarbh Looks Stylish In Pink

Jim Sarbh looked stylish in a light pink suit which he sported with a pair of white sneakers at the GQ Style & Culture Awards.

Esha Gupta Looked Ravishing In A Jumpsuit

Esha Gupta made a ravishing appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 donning a silver embellished halter neck jumpsuit.