GQ Style & Culture Awards: Kalki Koechlin & Shibani Dandekar Look Ravishing; View Red Carpet Pics!

Kalki Koechlin Makes Her Appearance In A Burgundy Gown

Kalki Koechlin made heads turn at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. She looked gorgeous in a deep red dress with lace detailing, and her hair done up in a bun. She kept her accessories minimal.

Shibani Dandekar Stuns In Fuchsia Pink

Shibani Dandekar looked ravishing at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 when she turned up in a fuchsia colored halter neck gown. She styled her hair slicked back, and she too kept her make up and accessories minimal.

Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti Share A Frame

The wonder writers, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti posed for cameras together on the red carpet of the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. They twinned in black. Zoya wore a full sleeved black dress and accessorized with a pair of black stilettos and a clutch, whereas Reem wore a stripped t-shirt which she teamed with a black blazer and black trousers. She completed her look by opting for a pair of white sneakers.

Dino Morea In An Ethnic Look

Dino Morea chose a black Indian ethnic look for the GQ Style & Culture Awards night of 2019. He looked handsome in a black kurta which he teamed with white pajamas, and a pair of black loafers.

Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Pose Together

Gully Boy Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh struck poses for the cameras together. Fatima looked stunning in a silver lacy sheer gown which she accessorized with a waist belt. Vijay, on the other hand wore a printed black and white blazer with a white shirt and black trousers.

Sanya Malhotra Goes Boss Lady

Sanya Malhotra went all boss lady at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. She donned a power packed look by wearing a white pant suit with a pair of blue pumps.

Aparshakti Khurana Sports An Embroidered Blazer

Aparshakti Khurana made a stylish appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. He wore an ethnic motif embroidered blazer over a black kurta and teamed it with black harem pants. He opted for a pair of brown jootis to complete the look.