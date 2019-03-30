GQ Style & Culture Awards: Kalki Koechlin & Shibani Dandekar Look Ravishing; View Red Carpet Pics!
After witnessing the star studded red carpet of the HT Most Stylish Awards last night, Bollywood celebrities are making fabulous red carpet appearances again; tonight at the GQ Style & Culture Awards. Kalki Koechlin and Shibani Dandekar have upped their style quotient and they look ravishing at the event. Others who have made their appearances so far are, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dino Morea, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Vijay Verma and Aparshakti Khurana. See the red carpet pictures from GQ Style & Culture Awards!
Kalki Koechlin Makes Her Appearance In A Burgundy Gown
Kalki Koechlin made heads turn at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. She looked gorgeous in a deep red dress with lace detailing, and her hair done up in a bun. She kept her accessories minimal.
Shibani Dandekar Stuns In Fuchsia Pink
Shibani Dandekar looked ravishing at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 when she turned up in a fuchsia colored halter neck gown. She styled her hair slicked back, and she too kept her make up and accessories minimal.
Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti Share A Frame
The wonder writers, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti posed for cameras together on the red carpet of the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. They twinned in black. Zoya wore a full sleeved black dress and accessorized with a pair of black stilettos and a clutch, whereas Reem wore a stripped t-shirt which she teamed with a black blazer and black trousers. She completed her look by opting for a pair of white sneakers.
Dino Morea In An Ethnic Look
Dino Morea chose a black Indian ethnic look for the GQ Style & Culture Awards night of 2019. He looked handsome in a black kurta which he teamed with white pajamas, and a pair of black loafers.
Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Pose Together
Gully Boy Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh struck poses for the cameras together. Fatima looked stunning in a silver lacy sheer gown which she accessorized with a waist belt. Vijay, on the other hand wore a printed black and white blazer with a white shirt and black trousers.
Sanya Malhotra Goes Boss Lady
Sanya Malhotra went all boss lady at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019. She donned a power packed look by wearing a white pant suit with a pair of blue pumps.
Aparshakti Khurana Sports An Embroidered Blazer
Aparshakti Khurana made a stylish appearance at the GQ Style & Culture Awards on Saturday night. He wore an ethnic motif embroidered blazer over a black kurta and teamed it with black harem pants. He opted for a pair of brown jootis to complete the look.
