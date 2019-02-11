English
    Grammys 2019: AR Rahman Treats His Fans With Inside Pictures From The Award Ceremony!

    The star-studded 61st Annual Grammy Awards are being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event hosted by Alicia Keys is attended by various renowned faces from all around the world. Music maestro AR Rahman is attending the prestigious award ceremony with his family. 

    The music-composer took to his Instagram page to share some inside pictures from the Grammys wherein he is seen donning a black shirt paired with black pants. His daughter Raheema Rahman too is accompanying him to the award ceremony.

    Getting Ready

    The music maestro captioned this click as, "All set to go for Grammy Awards night!"

    A Night To Remember

    AR Rahman gives an inside glimpse into the glitzy affair and we must say, the stage looks regal!

    His Daughter Raheema Looks Stunning

    Dressed in a pretty black outfit, Raheema poses for a picture at the Grammys.

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    Rahman captioned this picture as, "With Mr & Mrs Dinesh Paliwal."

    Meanwhile, recently, AR Rahman was heavily trolled on social media after he was accused of forcing his daughter Khatija to wear a veil where she attended the celebration event of 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire. Post the heavy flak, Rahman gave a befitting reply to the trollers by sharing a picture with a caption that read, "#freedomtochoose."

    His daughter Khatija too gave it back to the trollers.

