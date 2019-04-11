Wondering Why All Of A Sudden We're Crushing Over Deverakonda?

Because, we feel it's high time he should step into Bollywood. Just like director Sandeep Vanga was open enough to remake his movie with a Bollywood star, we wish a Bollywood director takes the charge of launching Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood as well! Wouldn't that be amazing girls? *Yes, we can hear you screaming 'YES'*

Vijay With Janhvi?

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Janhvi Kapoor, who has expressed her desire to work with Deverakonda in future, has been roped opposite him for an untitled project.

However, none of them have made any official confirmation about the same.

Vijay Was Approached For Ranveer's 83?

Not just that it was also reported that Vijay was approached for Ranveer Singh's 83 as well. But a source close to the actor, dismissed the rumours saying, "Right now, he's very busy with his commitments in Telugu."

"Vijay is, of course, looking forward to a Hindi film debut. But not in a film that already stars Ranveer Singh. No prizes for guessing who would have the most important role in the film."

A Grand Bollywood Debut For Vijay Deverakonda? YES PLEASE!

Though, we don't know when Vijay will mark his debut in Bollywood, one thing is assured, whenever it happens, he's gonna rule many hearts with his killer look and acting chops!

High Hopes On Shahid's Performance

Coming back to Kabir Singh, after watching Arjun Reddy, we realized what Shahid has stepped into and we just hope Shahid acts as raw as Deverakonda and at the same time, look as charismatic as him in the film as expectations from him are really high!