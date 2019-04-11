English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    A Grand Bollywood Debut For Vijay Deverakonda? YES PLEASE!

    By
    |

    Remakes of South Indian films are not an alien thing to Bollywood! A few days ago, the team of Kabir Singh dropped the teaser of the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer and it had social media buzzing with praises! Each and every fan of Shahid Kapoor loved the teaser of Kabir Singh and they can't wait enough to watch the film However, the moment, teaser dropped, a comparison was drawn between Shahid and Vijay Deverakonda, who has starred in the original version of Kabir Singh - Arjun Reddy.

    Just like other fans, we were also curious enough to watch the original teaser of Arjun Reddy and the moment, we finished watching it, we knew that we have to watch the film. And we gotta say that, Vijay Deverakonda is worth all the hype, million followers and the stardom.

    Wondering Why All Of A Sudden We're Crushing Over Deverakonda?

    Because, we feel it's high time he should step into Bollywood. Just like director Sandeep Vanga was open enough to remake his movie with a Bollywood star, we wish a Bollywood director takes the charge of launching Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood as well! Wouldn't that be amazing girls? *Yes, we can hear you screaming 'YES'*

    Vijay With Janhvi?

    For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Janhvi Kapoor, who has expressed her desire to work with Deverakonda in future, has been roped opposite him for an untitled project.

    However, none of them have made any official confirmation about the same.

    Vijay Was Approached For Ranveer's 83?

    Not just that it was also reported that Vijay was approached for Ranveer Singh's 83 as well. But a source close to the actor, dismissed the rumours saying, "Right now, he's very busy with his commitments in Telugu."

    "Vijay is, of course, looking forward to a Hindi film debut. But not in a film that already stars Ranveer Singh. No prizes for guessing who would have the most important role in the film."

    A Grand Bollywood Debut For Vijay Deverakonda? YES PLEASE!

    Though, we don't know when Vijay will mark his debut in Bollywood, one thing is assured, whenever it happens, he's gonna rule many hearts with his killer look and acting chops!

    High Hopes On Shahid's Performance

    Coming back to Kabir Singh, after watching Arjun Reddy, we realized what Shahid has stepped into and we just hope Shahid acts as raw as Deverakonda and at the same time, look as charismatic as him in the film as expectations from him are really high!

    Madhuri Dixit's Talent WASTED In Kalank; Fans Lash Out At Karan Johar

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue