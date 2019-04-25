Guess Which Actress Inspired Katrina Kaif's Look In Salman Khan's Bharat! Read Details

Katrina's Look Was Inspired By This Iconic Actress

Veera told the tabloid, "We watched many old films and looked at images of yesteryear Bollywood actresses, like Nutan. Katrina also loved the idea of having curls. She thought it would create an image different from her previous characters."

On Transforming Katrina Into An Older Woman

"We used prosthetics to show the ageing process. While Katrina sports a chiselled jawline in the younger portions, we made it less defined as the story progressed. In the latter portions, you can see her with fuller cheeks, under-eye wrinkles and grey hair."

It's All Hard Work!

"It would take us about two hours to attain the look. We also conveyed her maturity by the use of different fabrics. In the young portions, she is seen wearing delicate chiffon sarees, and as the character ages, she gravitates towards deep-hued cotton sarees."

A Simple Look For Kat

"Ali's (Director, Abbas Zafar) brief was that he wanted Katrina to look simple. It wasn't much of a toil because, in person, she prefers a minimalistic look."

Ali Abbas Had Earlier Opened Up About Kat's Transformation

"Katrina will also be shown in an older role like Salman as they journey through the different time frames together. You have never seen her like this before. She has given a fabulous performance and shines through the film.

We have flown in a prosthetics team from abroad for both Salman and Katrina for their various looks including the bit where both are aged. While Salman would sometimes get restless as we had to try his various looks, Katrina was extremely patient."