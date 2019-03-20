Gulaal Actor FORCED To Work As A Security Guard; Rajkummar Rao & Others Have This To Say!

Savi Had To Give Up His Bollywood Dreams

In the 5-minute long Film Companion video, Savi revealed that after not being able to crack more films and roles in Bollywood, he had to give up on his Bollywood dreams and take up the job as a security guard.

Rajkummar Rao Promised To Ask His Casting Friends To Reach Out To Savi

When Rajkummar Rao learnt of Savi's condition, the actor put out a tweet that read, "Very inspired by ur story #SaviSidhu sir. Have always admired ur work in all ur films. Love ur positivity. Will def ask all my casting friends to reach out to u. Thank u @FilmCompanion for sharing his story. Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles."

Anurag Lauded Savi For Choosing A Life Of Dignity

Anurag Kashyap who worked with Savi in three films including Black Friday praised the actor for holding himself together in the lack of work and choosing a life of dignity.

He tweeted, "There are so many actors out there who don't have work. I respect Savi Siddhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either become alcoholics or wasted themselves away."

Anurag & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Too Had Humble Beginnings

He further wrote, "Nawaz used to be a watchman, I used to be a waiter, I met one actor who sells bhelpuri on streets, I know and actor from Black Friday who drives a rickshaw, the lead from Salaam Bombay used to do the same ..

I have seen the great Uday Chandra who did "Hum Paanch" and "Khel Khiladi Ka" in my early days walking the street. This is also true for many people in all walks of life. This could also be me or anyone else in the future."

'To Give An Actor A Role Out Of Sympathy Is Insulting'

Anurag tweeted, "To give an actor a role out of sympathy is insulting. The art and the artist. Savi will have to help himself.

Only thing one can do is get the casting directors to audition him for him to earn the role and for that he will have to walk to that casting directors office like million others. He has made a conscious choice and one should be proud of him that he did not allow the vanity of the artist to destroy him , and he actually does a job.

I have writers that I have worked with who are always borrowing money, I have seen filmmaker's I have admired borrow money from me for a meal.."

'Charity Does Not Make Art Or Artist'

"To be a watchman is a job, I don't see it as a small job or big. At least he is not begging . And I genuinely believe that charity does not make art or an artist. There are millions of stories like Savi Siddhu's.

You want to help artists like him then you need to start watching their art by paying for it, by actually be a paying audience. Tweeting the story to me won't help. I have worked with new comers all my life and I move on to the next new talent I can find.

We all make conscious choices. Go to cinemas and buy tickets for films that has unknown amazing talent like Savi Siddhu to make sure that they continue to be what they are best at, to be the artist they want to be. That's all I had to say . Thank you," concluded Kashyap.