English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look As A Grumpy Old Man Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

    By
    |

    A few weeks ago, we had reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana would be teaming up together first time on the big screen for Shoojit Sircar's family comedy, Gulabo Sitabo.

    While there has been a lot of anticipation around this film as it brings together two amazing performers, the makers have now dropped Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film and we bet it will leave your jaw dropped.

    Amitabh Bachchan's First Look From Gulabo Sitabo Out

    In the first look, Big B looks unrecognizable in his long beard, spectacles, scarf and a prosthetically-pronounced nose. We must say, we are absolutely loving this cute look of the megastar. The actor has already kickstarted the shooting for the movie in Lucknow.

    The Reason Behind The Film's Title

    Shoojit Sircar had earlier shared in an interview that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove characters in Uttar Pradesh and added, "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life."

    As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sr. Bachchan plays the character of a landlord to Ayushmann's tenant in this comedy.

    Ayushmann Khurrana On If He's Nervous Or Excited To Share Screen Space With Big B

    "Both, it's like mixed feelings. I have butterflies in my stomach. I don't know how will I feel when I face Mr Bachchan for the first time on screen together. And I am excited as Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (screenwriter) are coming together with him after Piku. It is a dream team."

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo will hit the theatrical screens on April 24, 2020.

    Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Become A Better Actor After Working With Amitabh Bachchan!

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue