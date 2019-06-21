Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look As A Grumpy Old Man Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

Amitabh Bachchan's First Look From Gulabo Sitabo Out

In the first look, Big B looks unrecognizable in his long beard, spectacles, scarf and a prosthetically-pronounced nose. We must say, we are absolutely loving this cute look of the megastar. The actor has already kickstarted the shooting for the movie in Lucknow.

The Reason Behind The Film's Title

Shoojit Sircar had earlier shared in an interview that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove characters in Uttar Pradesh and added, "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life."

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sr. Bachchan plays the character of a landlord to Ayushmann's tenant in this comedy.

Ayushmann Khurrana On If He's Nervous Or Excited To Share Screen Space With Big B

"Both, it's like mixed feelings. I have butterflies in my stomach. I don't know how will I feel when I face Mr Bachchan for the first time on screen together. And I am excited as Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (screenwriter) are coming together with him after Piku. It is a dream team."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo will hit the theatrical screens on April 24, 2020.