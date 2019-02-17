Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How Zoya Akhtar Discovered Him

Zoya Akhtat's latest film Gully Boy has proved yet again why she is one of the best filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. The movie, based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, is a layered and a delightful underdog story, which has stormed the hearts of audiences. Apart from Ranveer and Alia being praised for their incredible performances in the movie, many are also taking note of the debutant actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays MC Sher. His performance in the movie is hailed by many to be top class. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how Zoya Akhtar discovered him. Read up!

While talking to FirstPost, debutant actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed how he was discovered by Zoya Akhtar to play the part of MC Sher in Gully Boy. "The film had already started. They were casting for the film, I didn't know anything about it," he said. Zoya approached him at the success party of Inside Edge (Amazon Prime show) after spotting him dancing and asked, "Who are you?"

"I was like 'I'm Siddhant'", and Zoya asked him if he had auditioned for Gully Boy to which he said that he hadn't. Zoya said, "No, you have to audition for this film. Audition tomorrow." He was told to check out music by rappers such as Divine, Naezy and others, and memorize a song for the audition.

Siddhant said that he was blown away by the talent when he listened to the music, but he wanted to rap about his own struggles at the audition. So he stayed up all night and wrote his own rap song.

The day after the audition, Siddhant got a call from an unknown number which turned out to be Zoya herself, and she said that she would love to cast him in the movie if he agreed to be on board.

Isn't that just a wonderful story of how a great talent was discovered? We really hope to see Siddhant act in many more movies in the future as he really is an incredible artist.

MOST READ: Malaika Arora And Her Son Arhaan Khan Enjoy Sunday Lunch With Arjun Kapoor: Pictures!