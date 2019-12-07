Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi To Romance Deepika Padukone In A Film?

Siddhant Chaturvedi turned into an overnight sensation with his portrayal of rapper MC Sher in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy'. His role earned him praises from all nooks and corners and an immense fan-following. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, the young lad is all set to team up with Deepika Padukone for a movie.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Siddhant and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in 'Kapoor & Sons' director Shakun Batra's romantic drama. A source told the tabloid that the director wanted a fresh face opposite Deepika for this film that will also have intense romantic sequences.

"Deepika has not done a film in this space for a while, and Siddhant is keen to portray different characters in the early days of his career," the source was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

The report further stated that it was Siddhant's stint as MC Sher which helped him bag this role. Buzz is the film will hit the shooting floors in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she is essaying the role of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey plays the role of her romantic interest. The actress is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer '83. Recently, the 'Padmaavat' star even signed Madhu Mantena's 'Mahabharat' where she will be playing the role of Draupadi.

On the other hand, Siddhant will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli' sequel which reportedly stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and newcomer Sharvari Wagh.

