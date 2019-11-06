    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Baaghi 3: Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma To Join Tiger Shroff!

      According to reports, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who has acted in a handful of Hindi films, will be working on Sajid Nadiadwala production, Baaghi 3. In the last five years, the young actor has shared screen space with big names of B-town like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan among others.

      Vijay Varma To Join Tiger Shroff For Baaghi 3

      Vijay Varma has been signed to star alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh for the movie. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he stated that his character would be seen as a friend to Shroff's protagonist role. Varma was quoted as saying, "He appears in a foreign land and helps Tiger out of a sticky situation. I've already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai."

      About working with Tiger, he said that a lot of kids in his family are looking forward to seeing him sharing screen space with the Hero actor. He added, "We'll be there for over a month. Many kids in my family are excited about the film, as they are all Tiger fans. He's in incredible shape and I'm looking forward to get some fitness mantras from him."

      Vijay also reportedly called Baaghi 3 "the most colourful script". The actor had even revealed that his character will be quite fascinating with some shades of humour.

      Along with the rest of the crew, Vijay will be flying to Siberia on November 8 to shoot for the international schedule of the film. The shoot in Siberia will go on for a month, reports say. Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6, 2020. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Manoj Bajpai and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

