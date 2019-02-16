Gully Boy Friday (Second Day) Box Office Collection!

Talha Awan @TalhaAw41840110

"Just watched Gully Boy.. Powerhouse performance by @RanveerOfficial Man you rocked it 💯💯 Gem of an actor of this decade. Hatrick of BLOCKBLUSTERS 👏🏻 #GullyBoy." [sic]

Dhaval Dedhia @dhaval170889

"From Spain to Family Cruise Tour to Streets Of Dharavi #ZoyaAkhtar Has Reached An Epitome Of Storytelling. Every Minute & Every Frame Of The Film Is A Superlative Experience. @RanveerOfficial & @aliaa08 You Both Are Just Awesome As Always #Gullyboy @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies." [sic]

munaf @munafno1

"#VijayMaurya's dialogues in #GullyBoy are gems!!! "Gaana hai to gazal ga le" Hahahaha Fantastic line!!! Dialogues are the backbone of dis film!!! Bravo Vijay Maurya."[sic]

Harsh Kumar @hrsgrenade

"#GullyBoy thanks for this movie , to teach believe in urself. Amazing casts ,no doubt at all. Music is like I shake my head throughout the film." [sic]

Mama Miya @mamaNmiyan

"#GullyBoy...gr8 n hard hitting soundtrack, some wonderful writing and absolute topnotch acting makes this underdog tale an enriching and delightful watch despite it's predictability. Loved how all the actors got the space to shine. Kudos to Zoya and team." [sic]

Dædwan @owaisbhat41

"@aliaa08 one of the best performances i have seen from you. @RanveerOfficial you have beeen a beauty at work as always #GullyBoy #ApnaTimeAayega ." [sic]

munaf @munafno1

"#GullyBoy 2 scenes which show how brilliant @ZoyaAkhtarOff is as a director 1. New year Sc where @RanveerOfficial is sitting in the car 2.Ranveer keeps the napkin in order n measures the washroom!!! Wow no dialogues but still so much conveyed thr silence !! Outstanding work." [sic]