'Gully Boy' Director Zoya Akhtar: I Love Films Populated With People

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now all ruling the box office with Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable, a testimony of which is seen at the Box Office along with immense appreciation from Audiences and critics alike.

During a live Instagram interview, the filmmaker shared, "I am really happy at the response we have got and I am really happy. Everybody that's worked on it everybody that's involved in it beside me all the rappers, they all getting texts, they all are calls and they are getting validated."

"In a way that you want to putting your heart and soul into any project, but having said that I am also having a bit of emptiness because its kind of out there and it's gone and now what like you spent soo much time on something and its done," she further added.

Expressing her gratitude towards the exceptional response to her film, the director said, "I am overwhelmed with the kind message I have gotten on Instagram and Facebook, and thank you so much for everybody, they went in for the opening weekend as the opening week's business makes a huge difference in terms of the business of the trade and you make that effort to go in there and thanks you soo much for that".

Zoya Akhtar who has earlier presented multi starrer films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and now Gully Boy, expressed her fondness for an ensemble cast saying, "I love ensemble cast I love lots of actors and lots of characters, interactions, relations and I love films populated with people"

The woman with the Midas Touch, Zoya Akhtar has wowed critics with Gully Boy with raving reviews making news across all quarters already. Over the years, she is known to treat the audience with a strong male character driven film which has slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

Gully Boy hit the theatrical screens across the country on 14th February 2019.

