Gully Boy FIRST Reviews: Ranveer Singh's Career Best Performance, Alia Bhatt Is A Show Stopper!

Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the theatrical screens this Friday. But before that, the film had its world premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday. Inspired by the slum rappers of Dharavi, the film has Ranveer-Alia being paired together for the first time.

The first screening of Gully Boy at the Berlin Film Festival opened to a full house and has received a fantsatic response from the critics and audience there. Some hailed Ranveer's performance in the film as his career-best. After watching the film, many people took to social media to express their thoughts about the film. Here are the first reviews.

Chaitanya Prasad ‏ @Chatty111Prasad "Watched the world premier of #GullyBoy @berlinale . Intense movie, strong characters, emotional , focused direction, different narrative, superb direction, @RanveerOfficial intense role, gripping performance, @aliaa08 show stopper, #ZoyaAkhtar, brilliant, @ritesh_sid innovator." Tanvi Jain ‏ @JainuineInsaan "Spent more than 2 hours in a queue to get a ticket, walked for miles, almost got trampled and died amongst crazy fans at the red carpet, almost broke my only surviving pair of glasses, and waited for hours without eating. #GullyBoy was totally worth the hassle!" Ranjeet Devckar ‏ @devckar "Gully Boy is going to be one cult classic, let alone the best film this year, and it's just February. Trust me, it's just sick. #GullyBoy #Berlinale #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt." Aseem Chhabra ‏ @chhabs "Now that the embargo is over, I've been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale." Aryaman Bhatnagar ‏ @aryaman89 "#GullyBoy is an excellent, excellent film! There is no better director than #ZoyaAkhtar at the moment. An absolute must watch. @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 #Berlinale2019." vicky- elfenomeno ‏ @aamir_greatest "#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it."

Hollywood Reporter wrote, "Zoya Akhtar (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline. Her main asset is Ranveer Singh, who broke into Bollywood with the rom com Band Baajat Baaraat and who here shows a pleasingly full emotional range that extends to drama and hip hop.

The music is a high quality throughout, as confident and inventive as Jay Oza's camera. Though most of the rappers are young men, it's worth mentioning that the women characters stand out as strong and individual, from Murad's furiously humiliated mom to wildcat med student Safeena and free spirit Sky, none of whom are in sexual denial, but none are sex objects for the camera, either."

ALSO READ: 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh Takes Berlin By Storm In An Eccentric Manish Arora Outfit!