LEAKED! Gully Boy Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

Sanchit Korgaonkar @sanchmunch9

"#GullyBoy is not a movie, its experience, @ZoyaAkhtarOff takes you to a different world. we can keep appreciating direction, dialogues, songs, lyrics, script, camera. Each and every frame of movie is genuinely created.Movie to add to my all time favorites #GullyBoyReview." [sic]

Dipanshu Goyal @DipanshuGoyal

"#GullyBoy धांसू फिल्म। @RanveerOfficial और @aliaa08 एक्टिंग हार्ड भाई, @SiddhantChturvD ज़बरदस्त , फिल्म बोले तो एकदम झक्कास। #movie." [sic]

Suzanna Mukherjee @suzannam1

"#GullyBoy is the best film of this decade @ZoyaAkhtar you're phenomenal . Should cross 500cr only in India . @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @MrVijayVarma @SiddhantChturvD @vijayraaz are simply Rockstars ." [sic]

Vishwa @VISHHous

"Honestly a movie like #gullyboy makes me so proud that kids my age from the STREEETS are so accurately capturing our entire society I am so shook and ROOTING FOR EVERY MURAD 😭❤ @RanveerOfficial I love you ty for the BEAST raps." [sic]

Saurabh Deochake @saurabhd04

"If I were Zoya Akhtar, I would be damn proud of what I have created. @aliaa08 leaves you wanting for more. Such beautifully done! #gullyboy." [sic]

Sukrit @SukritNagpal

"Gully boy depicts friendships and relationships so beautifully. All through, I kept looking for deceit and backstabbing - a reminder of how we see the world. But there was none! One walks out with love for every character who is part of his world. #GullyBoy." [sic]

Saurabh Deochake @saurabhd04

"This is the same guy who played Bajirao Peshwa, Khilji, Simmba and Gully Boy. Ladies and gentlemen, you are watching one of the finest actors in Bollywood. @RanveerOfficial, take a bow! #gullyboy." [sic]