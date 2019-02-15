LEAKED! Gully Boy Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality
Despite government's strict law, Tamilrockers dared to leak Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy on its second day of release. While some fans are happy that the movie is available online for free download, most are unhappy with this notorious act of Tamilrockers. In the past, the same site has leaked full movies like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba, The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The saddest part is the fact that the site has even managed to upload HD copies of the movies.
Meanwhile, here's how movie-goers are reacting to the movie..
Sanchit Korgaonkar @sanchmunch9
"#GullyBoy is not a movie, its experience, @ZoyaAkhtarOff takes you to a different world. we can keep appreciating direction, dialogues, songs, lyrics, script, camera. Each and every frame of movie is genuinely created.Movie to add to my all time favorites #GullyBoyReview." [sic]
Dipanshu Goyal @DipanshuGoyal
"#GullyBoy धांसू फिल्म। @RanveerOfficial और @aliaa08 एक्टिंग हार्ड भाई, @SiddhantChturvD ज़बरदस्त , फिल्म बोले तो एकदम झक्कास। #movie." [sic]
Suzanna Mukherjee @suzannam1
"#GullyBoy is the best film of this decade @ZoyaAkhtar you're phenomenal . Should cross 500cr only in India . @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @MrVijayVarma @SiddhantChturvD @vijayraaz are simply Rockstars ." [sic]
Vishwa @VISHHous
"Honestly a movie like #gullyboy makes me so proud that kids my age from the STREEETS are so accurately capturing our entire society I am so shook and ROOTING FOR EVERY MURAD 😭❤ @RanveerOfficial I love you ty for the BEAST raps." [sic]
Saurabh Deochake @saurabhd04
"If I were Zoya Akhtar, I would be damn proud of what I have created. @aliaa08 leaves you wanting for more. Such beautifully done! #gullyboy." [sic]
Sukrit @SukritNagpal
"Gully boy depicts friendships and relationships so beautifully. All through, I kept looking for deceit and backstabbing - a reminder of how we see the world. But there was none! One walks out with love for every character who is part of his world. #GullyBoy." [sic]
Saurabh Deochake @saurabhd04
"This is the same guy who played Bajirao Peshwa, Khilji, Simmba and Gully Boy. Ladies and gentlemen, you are watching one of the finest actors in Bollywood. @RanveerOfficial, take a bow! #gullyboy." [sic]