Gully Boy Song 'Mere Gully Mein': Ranveer Singh Raps Like A Pro Once Again In This Catchy Song!

With the release date of Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy inching closer, the makers have been dropping songs one after the other. After 'Asli Hip-Hop' and 'Apna Time Aayega', the third song titled 'Mere Gully Mein' has finally made its way to the internet.

Composed by Divine and Rapper Naezy, the song features Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, we must say right from the rap to the beats, the song holds your attention till the last frame.

Watch the song here-

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be performing live with rappers Naezy and Divine in a music concert for Gully Boy on January 24. A Mid-Day report quoted Zoya Akhtar as saying, "It will be an electric evening. We are excited about the music launch as we will have our artistes performing at the gig. There is no other way to drop this album than to slam it live."

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Zoya cleared the clouds around the film and clarified that it's not a biopic. Instead, it is purely inspired by the lives of rappers and their musical journey.

A source had earlier revealed. "For Ranveer, Gully Boy is an extremely emotional film. Firstly, it's Zoya's film and he wants to do his best for the film and his friend who is the director. Secondly, he is so deeply, emotionally connected with the film's message and he wanted to do justice to the voice of the streets. He prepped really hard for the film, worked for months on his singing and rapping skills by sitting and exchanging notes with the rappers of Mumbai."

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

ALSO READ: Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 Finally Gets A Title But There's A Twist!