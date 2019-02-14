Gully Boy Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer

Komal RJ Panchal @thelastpegofrum

"Safeena is not a safe person but she can teach one a lesson in loving oneself and her career so much. @aliaa08 as Safeena simply shines through #gullyboy she is crazy, she is cute, she is way smarter than she'll ever show you." [sic]

Chetna Kapoor @chetnak92

"Intermission: Mind totally blown. How did this magic happen? The thoughts run, the music flows, Her threads entangled wid noise and honey. Is it him or is it her? Each frame is raw, real & heartwarming. @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial #gullyboy." [sic]

Trusha @TrushaMishra

"Ranveer Singh is so convincing as Murad. #intermission #gullyboy." [sic]

Nirali Kanabar @NiraliKanabar7

"@SiddhantChturvD- Is this really your debut film? I don't feel so cause you were fantastic♥ #gullyboy." [sic]

लखन मीना @meenapariwaar

"#reviews #Gullyboy - Powe packed⭐⭐⭐🌠 @aaliabhattoffi and @RanveerOfficial done super jobs Also director Zoya Gulzar is done fantastic work Music is average But movie will sure hit fire." [sic]

Sanchit Varma @SanchitVarma

"Amidst a sea of expectations and claims of the film being way too overhyped by cynics, it's heartening to see such overwhelmingly positive reviews for #gullyboy from critics that matter. I strongly believe #ZoyaAkhtar. Is the most intelligent mainstream director in Bollywood." [sic]

Anwesh Panda @anwesh_panda

"#GullyBoyReview: HARD HAI BHAI!! #GullyBoy is poetry infused with reality. One of the best films of 2019. @RanveerOfficial has proved himself yet again. @aliaa08 is just rapchik. #ZoyaAkhtar's made a gem. Rating: ****." [sic]