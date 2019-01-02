 »   »   »  Gully Boy New Poster: Ranveer Singh Is The Voice Of The Streets!

Ranveer Singh impressed one and all with his cop act in Rohit Shetty's Smmba. Now, get ready to witness the actor in an all-new avatar in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where he shares screen space with Alia Bhatt for the very first time. After dropping the first look poster of the movie yesterday, the makers have unveiled a brand new poster featuring Ranveer.

The 'Simmba' actor took to his Twitter page to release the second poster which has a caption that reads, "Apna Time Ayega". Have a look at it here-

He shared one more poster where he and Alia look intense as they as they listen to music on their ear phones while looking into opposite directions. Check it out here-

Gully Boy is based on the life story of street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Speaking about the film, Ranveer had earlier said, "Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It's a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists. They have started a music scene that is so unique.

It is in Mumbaiya bhasha (dialect). These kids are 17 or 19 and they are writing social commentary about what's fuck**d up in this system. They are making such strong observations, strong comments on the state of affairs. What I feel will bring a change is that now thousands of kids are listening to that. So I will do what I can do to give this musical talent a platform."

Recently in an interview, the actor had confessed that he is glad he was chosen for 'Gully Boy', as he would have felt jealous had another actor been cast.

"I swear, if there was any other actor in this teaser and it wasn't me, I would have been burnt to a crisp. I'd be so jealous. It is Mumbai. It's hip-hop. It is me! (laughs) It is a very special time. This year has been very special," he was quoted as saying by BizAsia.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.