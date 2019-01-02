English
 »   »   »  Gully Boy New Poster: Ranveer Singh Is The Voice Of The Streets!

Gully Boy New Poster: Ranveer Singh Is The Voice Of The Streets!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ranveer Singh impressed one and all with his cop act in Rohit Shetty's Smmba. Now, get ready to witness the actor in an all-new avatar in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where he shares screen space with Alia Bhatt for the very first time. After dropping the first look poster of the movie yesterday, the makers have unveiled a brand new poster featuring Ranveer.

    The 'Simmba' actor took to his Twitter page to release the second poster which has a caption that reads, "Apna Time Ayega". Have a look at it here-

    gbb

    He shared one more poster where he and Alia look intense as they as they listen to music on their ear phones while looking into opposite directions. Check it out here-

    gbbn

    Gully Boy is based on the life story of street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

    Speaking about the film, Ranveer had earlier said, "Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It's a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists. They have started a music scene that is so unique.

    It is in Mumbaiya bhasha (dialect). These kids are 17 or 19 and they are writing social commentary about what's fuck**d up in this system. They are making such strong observations, strong comments on the state of affairs. What I feel will bring a change is that now thousands of kids are listening to that. So I will do what I can do to give this musical talent a platform."

    Recently in an interview, the actor had confessed that he is glad he was chosen for 'Gully Boy', as he would have felt jealous had another actor been cast.

    "I swear, if there was any other actor in this teaser and it wasn't me, I would have been burnt to a crisp. I'd be so jealous. It is Mumbai. It's hip-hop. It is me! (laughs) It is a very special time. This year has been very special," he was quoted as saying by BizAsia.

    Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue