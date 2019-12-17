Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Out Of Oscar Race!

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top 10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy' was based on the story of a budding street rapper - Murad.

The films that have made the cut are - South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite', 'Pain and Glory' from Spain, 'The Painted Bird' from Czech Republic, Estonia's 'Truth and Justice', 'Les Miserables' from France, 'Those Who Remained' from Hungary, North Macedonia's 'Honeyland', 'Corpus Christi' from Poland, 'Beanpole' from Russia and 'Atlantica' from Senegal.

In 2001, Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' which cast Aamir Khan in the lead role, made it to the final five in the list. Before 'Lagaan', 'Mother India' and 'Salaam Bombay' had made it to the top five.

Meanwhile, netizens are not surprised that Gully Boy is out of the Oscar race. Here's what they have to say...

@Rohit Jaiswal: "Its ok if #GullyBoy is out of the race... for me Gully Boy was always a GOOD film and never a GREAT FILM it was a good film because of Ranveer Singh Performance... No doubt media over hyped it, deserving film was #Tumbbad."

@Akanksha ?: "This is what happens when you choose to send a commercial plagiarized movie over authentic regional movies for the Oscars #GullyBoy."

@TheBestTweet07: "Everyone in India knew #GullyBoy wouldn't make it to the list, except the jury. No offence. It's a good film but Oscar? No."

BombayBee @ashwiniz: "People were really expecting #GullyBoy to make it? Please go back and look at what else the world made in 2019! Even the other films made in India, for that matter. Every movie that has slum in it doesn't have to go to the Oscars."

@Lovelydutta6: "Now people will be like #GullyBoy was overrated, other movies were better and blah blah! Bro go watch that movie again, not being shortlisted for Oscar won't nullify the credibility of this movie. Hating every "Popular" thing won't make you look cool. So stfu! #Oscars2020."

(Social media posts are unedited)