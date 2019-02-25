'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh Receives The 'Most Precious Award' From Amitabh Bachchan, Deets Inside!

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt received rave reviews from all nooks and corners. Not just the critics and audience, the rap drama has left even megastar Amitabh Bachchan impressed who recently sent a token of appreciation- a bouquet and a hand-written note to Ranveer.

Later, an 'excited' Ranveer took to his Instagram page to share a glimpse of his 'most precious gift' with his fans.

Ranveer Is On Cloud Nine Sharing this picture of a hand-written note from Sr.Bachchan, Ranveer wrote, "सबसे ख़ास पुरस्कार 🙏🏽 @amitabhbachchan." Alia Bhatt Too Received A Token Of Appreciated From Big B The 'Gully Boy' actress posted this click on Instagram and wrote, "Its not everyday you receive a letter from the legend. Grateful ✨🌞🙏." Siddhant Chaturvedi's Emotional Post Siddhant Chaturvedi who impressed everyone with his portrayal of MC Sher and is labelled as the 'Nation's latest crush' too is over the moon after receiving a hand-written note from Big B. The actor penned a heartfelt thank-you post and wrote, "@amitabhbachchan

सादर प्रणाम, आपका उपहार और आशीर्वाद मिला जो मेरे लिए अकल्पनीय है। इस ख़ुशी की व्याख्या मैं शब्दों में नहीं कर सकता। ये मेरे लिए सौभाग्य और गर्व का पल है, और अब बस आपके चरण स्पर्श की कामना करता हूँ।" Thappa Lag Gaya, Says Vijay Verma Vijay Verma who essayed the role of Ranveer's friend named Moeen in the film tweeted, "That's it! Thappa lag gaya:) I'm so honoured and touched by your kind gesture @SrBachchan sir. It took me some time to process this one. Always in awe and love🙏🏻 #Gullyboy #Moeen."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor who recently watched the film was all praises for it and tweeted, "Saw #gullyboy last night! Amazed how much I loved it! Clearly the best narrative in years!@ZoyaAkhtarOff ur the BOSS! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 u guys r in top form! Bahut hard!"

Mouni Roy posted, "Saw #gullyboy finally & am in love. The story, music, artistry, music superlative. Take a bow @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @ritesh_sid & Zoa Maam s genuis. Love & respect x."

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, the actor will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 where he will be stepping into the shoes of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

