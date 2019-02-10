'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh Takes Berlin By Storm In An Eccentric Manish Arora Outfit!

Hitting all the right notes with his sartorial choices during his promotional spree for his upcoming movie Gully Boy, actor Ranveer Singh was seen wearing an eccentric, quirky and outlandish jacket by designer Manish Arora during press interactions for his movie at Berlin.

Manish and Ranveer's collaboration have always wowed fashionistas. The jacket at Berlin pushed the fashion envelope big time and only Ranveer could have pulled off this wacky, high-fashion and extremely unconventional statement.

The actor along with the whole cast of Gully Boy and his director Zoya Akhtar have gone to attend the 69th Berlin International Film Festival where Gully Boy has had a Housefull screening!

Known for all things quirky, Manish had also designed something eccentric for Ranveer Singh for one of his wedding bashes.

Commenting on how the idea germinated of designing the jacket, Manish says, "Anyone who is unconventional be in fashion or music or film, they make it to success because they believe in themselves. Only then will the world believe in them. This jacket is a culmination of these ideas. It's an association with my days of struggle. It's unconventional and just like anyone who has made it in life despite the odds, much like the character Ranveer is playing in Gully Boy. The jacket symbolises freedom, a reminder that we are rare and our own heroes!"

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy releasing in India on 14th February had its world premiere at the Berlin film festival.

