English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gully Boy Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2020; Farhan Akhtar Says 'Apna Time Aayega'!

    By
    |

    Here's some good news for all Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fans! Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring these two actors have been selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film category.

    gully

    Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter page to share the news and posted, GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations#Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew."

    Check out his tweet here.

    Inspired by the lives of Indian rappers, Divine and Naezy, the Ranveer-Alia starrer told the story of an aspiring rapper Murad Ahmed which fights against the odds to follow his dreams. Reportedly, the jury to select India's entry for the Oscars was headed by Aparna Sen, and the decision to select Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' was unanimous.

    Last year, Village Rockstars was selected as India's official entry to the 91st Academy Awards, but it had failed to make it to the nominations. So far, only Indian films have made it till the last round at the Oscars. This includes Mehboob Khan's Mother India (1957), Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001).

    Meanwhile, the 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Gully Boy Movie Review: Ranveer Singh & Co. Inspire Us To Never Stop Chasing Our Dreams!

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue