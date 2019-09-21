Gully Boy Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2020; Farhan Akhtar Says 'Apna Time Aayega'!

Here's some good news for all Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fans! Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring these two actors have been selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film category.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter page to share the news and posted, GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations#Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew."

Check out his tweet here.

Inspired by the lives of Indian rappers, Divine and Naezy, the Ranveer-Alia starrer told the story of an aspiring rapper Murad Ahmed which fights against the odds to follow his dreams. Reportedly, the jury to select India's entry for the Oscars was headed by Aparna Sen, and the decision to select Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' was unanimous.

Last year, Village Rockstars was selected as India's official entry to the 91st Academy Awards, but it had failed to make it to the nominations. So far, only Indian films have made it till the last round at the Oscars. This includes Mehboob Khan's Mother India (1957), Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001).

Meanwhile, the 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

