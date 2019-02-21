Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Ranveer Singh Was His MC Sher Off Screen

Zoya Akhtar's latest movie, Gully Boy, has been quite a hit surpassing all of audience's expectations and storming the box office. Based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the movie depicts a touching story of an underdog who finds his ground through hip hop. Apart from the brilliant acting by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the movie, it was also a delight to watch newbie Siddhant Chaturvedi play the character of MC Sher. In a recent interview, the actor shared that Ranveer was his MC Sher off screen, who guided and mentored him through his first movie. Read up!

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that off screen, Ranveer was his guiding light, his MC Sher. "Off-screen, it was a role reversal. Ranveer Singh was my MC Sher, off screen. I am a new guy so I was like, 'Baba, is this fine.' He was so warm and guiding me throughout. Ranveer is an amazing actor which everybody knows but he is such an amazing human being too, bohut khoosurat insaan hai. I am in love with him and he used to keep mentoring me, guiding me. He made me so comfortable," he said.

"So, yes, there was an off-screen bonding. I was the one being mentored by my mentor, my Sher, Ranveer Singh," he added.

When asked what is the biggest compliment he has ever received, Siddhant said, "From Ranveer Singh himself I have heard. So, we are both Govinda lovers, I am a huge Govinda fan. The first song Zoya found me dancing on was 'Tujhe Mirchi Lagi toh Main Kya Karun'. So, off-screen we used to break into some random filmy dialogues. Ranveer was surprised and he told me, 'You are one of the most filmy guys I have come across'. That coming from Ranveer is huge because he is filmy and how!"

We congratulate Siddhant on the incredible success of his first movie and wish him a long, fruitful career in the Hindi film industry!

MOST READ: Deepika-Ranveer Make A Glamorous Entry At The Femina Beauty Awards; Sara Ali Khan Looks Beautiful