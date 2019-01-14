Gully Boy Song Apna Time Aayega: Ranveer Singh's Rapping Skills & Catchy Beats Leave You Floored!

Ever since the trailer of Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy released, the phrase 'Apna Time Aayega' has been stuck in our heads. The track playing in the trailer had already got us hooked to it and now, the makers have dropped the entire song and we just can't keep calm because it's so good!

The song 'Apna Time Aayega' is composed by Divine and Dub Sharma, with lyrics by Divine & Ankur Tewari. Ranveer Singh is a bundle of energy in this track and we bet you will be spellbound with his rapping skills.

The high on energy song features Ranveer Singh rapping his heart out, giving insights into the life of his character which is based on the lives of real underground rappers.

The video shows Ranveer Singh's character, the titular 'Gully Boy' performing on stage and leaving the crowd in raptures with his rap skills. "Tu nanga hi toh aaya hai, kya ghanta le kar jaayega? (You were born with nothing, what the hell will you take with yourself when you die)," he says, as the crowd goes nuts.

Ranveer took to his Twitter page to share the song and wrote, ""#ApnaTimeAayega OUT NOW ! bit.ly/ApnaTimeAayega @ritesh_sid #ZoyaAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies #TigerBaby @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani @ZeeMusicCompany @VivianDivine @ankurtewari @dubsharma #GullyBoy."

Check out the video here-

We are already listening to this rap anthem on loop. What about you folks?

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer had said, "When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character."

The actor plays the role of the role of an underdog rapper from the streets of Mumbai while Alia Bhatt essays the role of his romantic song. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai's underground rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

