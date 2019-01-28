Gully Boy Song Doori: Ranveer Singh Makes You Emotional With His Hard-Hitting Rap Song

The makers of Gully Boy recently released the entire music album of the film Gully Boy with a grand music launch. After 'Asli Hip Hip', 'Apna Time Aayega' and 'Gully Boy', the makers have unveiled the video of 'Doori' which is one of the important songs from the jukebox as it has shown the reality of the city slums.

The track focusses on the hard-hitting reality of a lot of people who have to struggle and toil hard for everything in life. Composed by Rishi Rich with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and Divine the rapper, the song has been sung by Ranveer Singh himself.

Have a look at the music video here-

Zoya Akhtar's musical drama will definitely change the game as the jukebox of Gully Boy offers a variety of songs in it, the Jukebox has total 18 songs in it. The whole album emerges as the game changer in the music industry because the songs are not the regular Bollywood tracks but the real hip hop music.

Recently, during the grand live music launch event of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh performed all the songs from the Jukebox with other rappers along with Divine and Naezy.

The first few songs which released earlier have already garnered a tremendous response from the audience and has become the ranging anthem among youth and all the rap lovers.

Gully Boy is a film inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes.

The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

