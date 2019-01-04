English
 »   »   »  Gully Boy Teaser: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Go Asli Hip Hop & It's Mind-Blowing!

Gully Boy Teaser: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Go Asli Hip Hop & It's Mind-Blowing!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gully Boy Teaser: Ranveer Singh | Alia Bhatt | Kalki Koechlin | FilmiBeat

    Ranveer Singh's cop act in Simmba thrilled one and all and set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Now, it's time to see the actor in yet another new avatar in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. After raising our curiosity level with the impressive posters, the makers have now released the teaser of the film.

    gb

    The video gives us a sneak-peek of what the film has in store for us. The trailer announcement video has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt introducing India to Asli Hip-Hop. 

    Check out the teaser here-

    The teaser video has a montage of Murad's (Ranveer Singh) and Safina's (Alia Bhatt) life with a rap song going on in the background. One must say that the rap playing in the video is quite catch and makes your wait for the trailer even more hard.

    Earlier while speaking about the film, Ranveer had said, "Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It's a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists. They have started a music scene that is so unique. It is in Mumbaiya bhasha (dialect).

    These kids are 17 or 19 and they are writing social commentary about what's fuck**d up in this system. They are making such strong observations, strong comments on the state of affairs. What I feel will bring a change is that now thousands of kids are listening to that. So I will do what I can do to give this musical talent a platform."

    Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

    ALSO READ: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Hang Out Together In New York & Their Pics Are 'Aww'some!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue