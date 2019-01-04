 »   »   »  Gully Boy Teaser: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Go Asli Hip Hop & It's Mind-Blowing!

Gully Boy Teaser: Ranveer Singh | Alia Bhatt | Kalki Koechlin | FilmiBeat

Ranveer Singh's cop act in Simmba thrilled one and all and set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Now, it's time to see the actor in yet another new avatar in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. After raising our curiosity level with the impressive posters, the makers have now released the teaser of the film.

The video gives us a sneak-peek of what the film has in store for us. The trailer announcement video has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt introducing India to Asli Hip-Hop.

Check out the teaser here-

The teaser video has a montage of Murad's (Ranveer Singh) and Safina's (Alia Bhatt) life with a rap song going on in the background. One must say that the rap playing in the video is quite catch and makes your wait for the trailer even more hard.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Ranveer had said, "Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It's a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists. They have started a music scene that is so unique. It is in Mumbaiya bhasha (dialect).

These kids are 17 or 19 and they are writing social commentary about what's fuck**d up in this system. They are making such strong observations, strong comments on the state of affairs. What I feel will bring a change is that now thousands of kids are listening to that. So I will do what I can do to give this musical talent a platform."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

