Gully Boy Trailer: The Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Power-packed! Watch It Here

Gully Boy Trailer Reaction : Ranveer Singh | Alia Bhatt | Zoya Akhtar

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is out and is one musical which should be never missed. The trailer is power-packed and the first of its kind rap music movie Bollywood has ever seen. Right from the beginning to the end, the trailer will keep you hooked and we're sure that the audiences will shower their love on Gully Boy when it hits the theatres as the storyline is something new and refreshing.

Watch the trailer of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt below!

It's such a cool trailer, right? Ranveer Singh is as usual filled with high-octane energy and so is the sweet and bubbly Alia Bhatt. Just like how the Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer Rock On inspired the youth to form a rock back of their own a decade ago, Gully Boy will inspire the youngsters to start rapping and leave their anger and rage behind through it.

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.

