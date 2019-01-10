Gully Boy Turns Silly Boy: Mumbai Police Promotes Road Safety With Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Meme!

Yesterday, the makers of Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's much-awaited trailer of Gully Boy and since then, the netizens just can't get enough of it. The trailer became an instant hit with many hilarious meme circulating on the internet. People are using Ranveer and Alia's dialogues from the movie to create funny memes which promise to tickle your funny bone.

As Alia Bhatt's dialogue, ' Mar jayega tu' continue to be a part of memes, the Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle too decided to join in the fun and came up with a humourous idea of spreading the importance of wearing helmet while driving two-wheelers with a hilarious meme.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reacts To Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan's Failures At The Box Office In 2018

Mumbai Police tweeted, "When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy' along with a picture of Alia's dialogue, 'Mar jayega tu' from the film. Check out the tweet here-

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

Not just the Mumbai police, even the official Twitter handle of Nagpur City Police had an important message to convey with this tweet-

When you are frustrated with the long countdown at the Traffic Signal...



Just say to yourself...#PatienceMyBoy pic.twitter.com/Yoob2lMl7R — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 10, 2019

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer told reporters, " When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character."

Speaking about the film, it celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets as he goes on to become one of India's most notable rappers. Gully Boy talks about the everyday struggle, grit and determination of the voiceless and the unseen talents.

Produced by Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 14th February, 2019.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Emraan Hashmi: Biopics Often End Up As A Caricature Of Who The Actual Person Is